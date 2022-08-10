Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 69,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 793,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,465,000 after acquiring an additional 11,174 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

BATS:PAVE opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.90. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

