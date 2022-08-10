GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Given New $7.50 Price Target at Citigroup

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2022

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAFGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GrafTech International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

GrafTech International Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. GrafTech International has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average is $8.86.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAFGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. GrafTech International had a net margin of 34.75% and a return on equity of 3,063.42%. The business had revenue of $363.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GrafTech International will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GrafTech International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

Institutional Trading of GrafTech International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAF. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 496,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 91,500 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.