GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Given New $7.50 Price Target at Citigroup

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GrafTech International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

GrafTech International Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. GrafTech International has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average is $8.86.

GrafTech International Announces Dividend

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. GrafTech International had a net margin of 34.75% and a return on equity of 3,063.42%. The business had revenue of $363.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GrafTech International will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

Institutional Trading of GrafTech International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAF. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 496,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 91,500 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

