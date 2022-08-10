Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 16,930 Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STWD. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1,076.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of STWD stock opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average is $23.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STWD shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

About Starwood Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.