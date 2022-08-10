Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,188,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $4,947,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,331,800.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,497 shares of company stock valued at $41,130,902 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Enphase Energy to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.74.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $290.82 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $308.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.37, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

