Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 66.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $134,682.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,163.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 351 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $134,682.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,163.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,303 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,490. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLA Stock Down 7.6 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.16.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $358.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a one year low of $282.83 and a one year high of $457.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $340.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.18%.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.