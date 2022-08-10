Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of RHI opened at $77.77 on Wednesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.10 and a 12-month high of $125.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.45.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. CL King reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robert Half International news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.