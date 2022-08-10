Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,045,000 after buying an additional 309,298 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,289,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 731.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,644,000 after purchasing an additional 284,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,555,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,269,000 after purchasing an additional 198,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,114,000 after purchasing an additional 126,269 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 4.2 %

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,161,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $2,678,468 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

WSM stock opened at $148.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.05 and a 200-day moving average of $138.17. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.51. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 20.25%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.