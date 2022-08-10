Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 100.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $26.54.

