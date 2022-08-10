Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,055 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 77,741 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,675,845.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,113,146.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $30.17 on Wednesday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $34.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 35.26% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

