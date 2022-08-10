Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $361,000 Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,539 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in M.D.C. by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. CWM LLC increased its position in M.D.C. by 756.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in M.D.C. by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 7.31. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $56.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.37.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M.D.C.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $374,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $374,518.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,176,854.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,255.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDC. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $40.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

M.D.C. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.