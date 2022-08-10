Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWEN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $37.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearway Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

