Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New $270,000 Investment in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,109,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,860 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,880 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $82,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,895. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total value of $1,126,617.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,311 shares in the company, valued at $54,673,730.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $82,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,093 shares of company stock worth $7,436,900 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of research firms recently commented on JAZZ. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.69.

JAZZ opened at $156.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $169.98.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

