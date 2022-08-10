Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NYCB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $751,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 240,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 21,435 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NYCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.96 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 34.72%. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

