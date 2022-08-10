Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 325.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:IGF opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.44. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $52.15.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.