Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 249,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.4 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $86.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

