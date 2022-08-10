Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 2,133 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 526.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth $60,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INVH. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.53.

Shares of INVH opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 67.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.39%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

