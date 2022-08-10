Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 22 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,553,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,169,759,000 after acquiring an additional 16,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,690,668,000 after buying an additional 328,367 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,927,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,861,311,000 after buying an additional 26,327 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,223,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,414,756,000 after buying an additional 179,787 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,145,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,365,093,000 after buying an additional 13,955 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director Robert J. Small purchased 19,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $544.09 per share, with a total value of $10,554,257.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 185,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,703,441.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Small purchased 28,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $565.00 per share, with a total value of $16,075,945.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,415,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,001,015. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small purchased 19,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $544.09 per share, with a total value of $10,554,257.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 185,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,703,441.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.4 %

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $702.62.

NYSE TDG opened at $644.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $570.46 and a 200-day moving average of $606.58. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $500.08 and a 1-year high of $686.06.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $18.50 dividend. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.49%.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.