Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 3,527 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $249.54 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.99 and its 200 day moving average is $251.02.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

