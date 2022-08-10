Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 40 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,298.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of MTD opened at $1,314.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,216.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1,307.57. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,082.78 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.92, for a total value of $10,759,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,309 shares in the company, valued at $11,174,940.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.92, for a total value of $10,759,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,309 shares in the company, valued at $11,174,940.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total value of $1,133,428.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,871 shares of company stock worth $62,238,873 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

