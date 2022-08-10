Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 461 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1,111.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.09.

Shares of PEAK opened at $27.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average of $30.55. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 67.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.69%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

