Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 89,369 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,369 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

SPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $67.43 on Wednesday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.28 and a 52 week high of $107.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.81.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

