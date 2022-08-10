Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,898 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHN stock opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.81. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Announces Dividend

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.48 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wayland R. Hicks purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $61,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,460. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $63.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

