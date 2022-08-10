Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Receives $670.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $670.00.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 670 ($8.10) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Great Portland Estates from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.
Great Portland Estates Stock Performance
GPEAF opened at $7.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59. Great Portland Estates has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $10.24.
Great Portland Estates Company Profile
We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.
