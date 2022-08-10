Healthcare Realty Trust’s (HR) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a $27.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.33.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average is $27.79.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 316.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 479.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,767,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772,676 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $113,048,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $76,409,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,453,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 4,250,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

