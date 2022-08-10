Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1,111.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

PEAK opened at $27.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.55. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.69%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEAK. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

