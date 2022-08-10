Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays to $58.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HP. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

HP stock opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.32 and a beta of 1.70. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.01.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.09%.

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 76,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

