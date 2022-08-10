Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Acquires 148 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 172.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,352 shares of company stock worth $15,690,955 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL stock opened at $116.63 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

