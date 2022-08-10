Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Increased to $547.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cowen to $547.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

HUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $506.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Humana from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $510.63.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $487.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Humana has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $497.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $466.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.11. The stock has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Humana will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 42.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

