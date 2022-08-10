Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Increased to $547.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cowen to $547.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
HUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $506.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Humana from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $510.63.
Humana Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of Humana stock opened at $487.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Humana has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $497.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $466.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.11. The stock has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77.
Institutional Trading of Humana
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 42.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.
About Humana
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
