ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Price Target Lowered to $225.00 at KeyCorp

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ICUI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered ICU Medical from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ICU Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

ICU Medical Price Performance

ICU Medical stock opened at $166.31 on Tuesday. ICU Medical has a one year low of $158.60 and a one year high of $282.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.52 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Activity at ICU Medical

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.30 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 7.89%. ICU Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total transaction of $130,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,070.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total transaction of $130,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,070.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.53, for a total value of $37,005.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,634.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ICU Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ICU Medical by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ICU Medical by 378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in ICU Medical by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

