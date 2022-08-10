IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,829 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,576,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 299,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,650,000 after purchasing an additional 125,337 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $13,459,000. Mirova US LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 610,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,156,000 after purchasing an additional 43,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $5,048,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.25.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total transaction of $492,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,730.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WTS opened at $143.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.31. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.31 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.