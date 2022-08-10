Ingalls & Snyder LLC Acquires 1,613 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Vertiv by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRT opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.81. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $28.80.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

VRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

