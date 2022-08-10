Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 10,530 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,530 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $5,257,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,052,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,111,000 after purchasing an additional 586,900 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 839,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 377,570 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth $3,141,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,709,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after purchasing an additional 353,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGC has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.51.

Canopy Growth Trading Down 12.5 %

Canopy Growth stock opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 7.20. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $19.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.47.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.95). The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.45 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 558.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canopy Growth

(Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

