Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

NASDAQ INBX opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $957.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 3.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.32. Inhibrx has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $47.90.

Insider Activity

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.18). Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,289.14% and a negative return on equity of 246.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Inhibrx will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $433,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,091,638.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 24,500 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $433,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,091,638.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $686,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,515,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,192,045.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inhibrx

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inhibrx by 1,012.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,501,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Inhibrx by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,670,000 after buying an additional 222,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inhibrx

(Get Rating)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

