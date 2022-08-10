Insider Buying: Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) Director Kevin R. Reeves purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,708 shares in the company, valued at $170,098.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $862.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.73.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 23.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEBO shares. Raymond James lowered Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Peoples Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 48.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

