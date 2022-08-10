Insider Buying: Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Director Buys C$27,010.00 in Stock

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) Director Walter Coles Jr. acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 729,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,326,664.
Walter Coles Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 8th, Walter Coles Jr. acquired 7,100 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,676.00.
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Walter Coles Jr. acquired 9,100 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,337.00.
- On Friday, July 29th, Walter Coles Jr. acquired 6,400 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,992.00.
- On Wednesday, July 20th, Walter Coles Jr. acquired 10,640 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,052.80.
- On Monday, July 11th, Walter Coles Jr. acquired 9,800 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,426.00.
- On Wednesday, May 11th, Walter Coles Jr. acquired 75,000 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$782,925.00.
Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Trading Down 5.4 %
CVE:SKE opened at C$2.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a PE ratio of -9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. Skeena Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$3.12.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V)
Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.
