Insider Buying: Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Director Buys C$27,010.00 in Stock

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) Director Walter Coles Jr. acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 729,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,326,664.

Walter Coles Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) alerts:

On Monday, August 8th, Walter Coles Jr. acquired 7,100 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,676.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Walter Coles Jr. acquired 9,100 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,337.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Walter Coles Jr. acquired 6,400 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,992.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Walter Coles Jr. acquired 10,640 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,052.80.

On Monday, July 11th, Walter Coles Jr. acquired 9,800 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,426.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Walter Coles Jr. acquired 75,000 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$782,925.00.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Trading Down 5.4 %

CVE:SKE opened at C$2.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a PE ratio of -9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. Skeena Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$3.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V)

SKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank set a C$17.00 price target on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

(Get Rating)

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.