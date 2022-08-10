Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,733 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $90.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $111.02.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,962,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,099,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,110,319.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 258,883 shares of company stock worth $25,251,189. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

