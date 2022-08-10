Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Integral Ad Science has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.68.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Integral Ad Science had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the first quarter worth $43,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 33.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 702.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

