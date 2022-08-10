International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Clarkson Capital restated a buy rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised International Seaways to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research raised International Seaways from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Seaways from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of INSW stock opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $27.31. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.74%.

In related news, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $156,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,570.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other International Seaways news, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $156,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,570.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $444,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,050.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $645,360 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Brightlight Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,511,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,455,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 1,275.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 644,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 598,018 shares in the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,527,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,715,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,546,000 after purchasing an additional 189,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

