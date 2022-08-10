Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,296 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,093,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,238,000 after purchasing an additional 705,576 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 26,995 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 167.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 884,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 553,559 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IOVA shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.10.

In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,826. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $27.96.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

