iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Holdings Decreased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional trimmed its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.55. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.95.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.097 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.