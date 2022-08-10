iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Position Trimmed by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,206,000.

iShares Global Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MXI opened at $76.10 on Wednesday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $68.31 and a 1 year high of $95.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.98.

iShares Global Materials ETF Profile

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

