iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWL. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,039,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 8,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWL opened at $42.92 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52 week low of $39.04 and a 52 week high of $53.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.48.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

