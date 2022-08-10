iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 7,598.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,476 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 280.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,605 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,250,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,902,000 after purchasing an additional 869,754 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,670,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,294,000 after purchasing an additional 593,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,728,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,847,000 after purchasing an additional 580,751 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $227.26 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.56 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.66.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

