iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IHI. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,270,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,987,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,201,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,652,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,909,000 after acquiring an additional 295,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,747,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

IHI opened at $53.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.58. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $47.24 and a 52 week high of $67.29.

