ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Citigroup

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ITT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.20.

ITT stock opened at $78.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.89. ITT has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $733.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ITT will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. ITT’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in ITT during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ITT during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in ITT during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

