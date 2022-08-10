Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Position Increased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JAZZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,109,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,860 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,880 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $156.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $169.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.95.

In other news, COO Christopher J. Tovey sold 5,209 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $833,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,487 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,315,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher J. Tovey sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $833,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,093 shares of company stock worth $7,436,900. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.69.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

