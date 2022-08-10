Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $7,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,364,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.41. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

In other news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 40,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,574.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JEF. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

