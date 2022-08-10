JMP Securities Boosts Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target to $137.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $103.00 to $137.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.88.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $68.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.04. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,312,000 after acquiring an additional 45,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,145,000 after purchasing an additional 181,517 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,012,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,689,000 after purchasing an additional 53,116 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $68,633,000. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 469,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,402,000 after purchasing an additional 81,864 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

