Jonathan C. Klein Sells 1,000 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Stock

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $66,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Belden Trading Down 1.7 %

Belden stock opened at $66.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.39. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $47.89 and a one year high of $68.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Belden had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Belden’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDC. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter worth about $1,535,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter worth about $1,330,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Belden by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter worth about $798,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter worth about $6,412,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Belden from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Belden from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

