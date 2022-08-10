JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,065 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.7% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

Shares of JPM opened at $115.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $338.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

